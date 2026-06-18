Kevin Roose

Kevin Roose

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Liron Shapira's avatar
Liron Shapira
12h

The problem with doing good work at the NYT's tech desk is that it launders the lack of journalistic standards in other parts of the paper. Congrats!

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Seth Putnam's avatar
Seth Putnam
5h

Epic run, Kevin! I was going to say you buried the lede with the end of Hard Fork, but I guess not since you'll be continuing in the same spirit. It was the highlight of my Fridays. Wishing you luck, and will be following along!

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