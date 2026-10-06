Kevin Roose

Kevin Roose

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Arjun Khandelwal's avatar
Arjun Khandelwal
Oct 6

I would be very interested in also reading the final 15 pages and would be super grateful if you could share them!

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Ulisse Mini's avatar
Ulisse Mini
Oct 6

Please publish the remaining 15 pages! I'm extremely interested in them!

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